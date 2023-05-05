World

On camera: Ukrainian MP punches Russian official at Turkey conference

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 05:07 pm 1 min read

The dramatic incident played out during the 61st Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation

In a shocking incident, a Ukrainian Member of Parliament allegedly punched a Russian representative at a conference in Turkey's Ankara on Thursday. Per Business Today, a viral video of the scuffle purportedly shows Russia's Valery Stavitsky rushing toward Ukraine's Oleksandr Marikovski and snatching the Ukrainian flag from his hands. Marikovski then angrily moves toward Stavitsky and punches him in the face.

Video allegedly showing Marikovski punching Stavitsky

Russia recently accused Ukraine of drone strike on Kremlin

The dramatic incident played out during the 61st Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. Notably, tensions between the two countries, which have been at war for nearly a year, have risen. On Wednesday, Russia accused Ukraine of an attempted drone strike on the Kremlin to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was blaming him falsely.