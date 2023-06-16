Politics

'Won't contest in MP, Rajasthan if...': AAP's offer to Congress

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 16, 2023 | 12:29 pm 3 min read

AAP won't contest in MP, Rajasthan if Congress quits Delhi, Punjab race: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Amid a lack of support from the Congress in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) fight against the Centre's ordinance, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj came out with an "offer" for the grand old party on Thursday. According to Bhardwaj, if the Congress does not contest elections in Delhi and Punjab, the AAP will also not contest the upcoming polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes at a time when the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are seeking support from opposition parties, including the Congress, against the central government's ordinance in the national capital. Reportedly, the ordinance invalidates the Supreme Court's May 11 order that transferred command of services in the national capital to the AAP-led Delhi government, excluding public order, land, and police.

Congress has crisis of ideas: Bhardwaj

While accusing the grand old party of copying the ideas of the AAP, Bhardwaj stated, "The oldest party of the country not only has a crisis of leaders but a crisis of ideas too." "After mocking Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for their welfare schemes related to water and electricity, and free bus rides for women, it is now copying our ideas," he added.

Reason behind Bhardwaj's public criticism of Congress

The Delhi health minister's public criticism of the Congress comes after the Delhi Congress unit suggested that the party's leadership refrain from commenting on the matter. During a meeting, party leader Rahul Gandhi was reportedly told not to trust Kejriwal and not to form an alliance with the AAP. Aside from the Congress, the AAP has gained backing from a number of opposition parties.

PM Modi may change the Constitution, claims Bhardwaj

Bhardwaj also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that the nation will turn into a monarchy if PM Narendra Modi gets re-elected in 2024. "There is a possibility that he (PM Modi) may change the Constitution and declare himself as the country's king for as long as he is alive," news agency ANI quoted the AAP leader as saying.

Video of Delhi health minister's press conference

Kejriwal-led AAP's ongoing tussle over Centre's ordinance in Delhi

Last Sunday, the AAP held a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to oppose the Centre's ordinance, which seeks to establish its absolute control over administrative services in the national capital. While labeling the ordinance "dictatorial," Kejriwal claimed that the union government was planning to bring identical ordinances to other Indian states as well.

