Gujarat: AAP's Gopal Italia arrested for statement against BJP minister

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 17, 2023, 07:27 pm 2 min read

More trouble is brewing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as another leader of the party has been arrested. According to reports, the Surat Police's Crime Branch apprehended former AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia for allegedly making controversial remarks about Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chairman CR Patil. However, he was later granted bail.

Why does this story matter?

Manish Sisodia, the party's former deputy chief minister, is already in jail over an alleged scam in Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday also questioned the party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal as a witness in the case for nearly nine hours.

Gopal Italia was heard calling Harsh Sanghvi a 'drugs Sanghvi'

According to reports, a video of Italia calling Sanghvi a "drugs Sanghvi" went viral last August. In this regard, a case was filed against Italia, and the case was later turned over to the Crime Branch. Notably, Italia is not new to such controversies as he had made distasteful statements about PM Narendra Modi and his late mother too.

'Corrupt' BJP scared of AAP leaders: Italia

AAP facing charges over alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case

Italia's arrest comes at a time when other AAP leaders, including Sisodia and ex-minister Satyendar Jain, are being held in Tihar prison. In response to Italia's arrest, Kejriwal stated that the BJP's sole goal was to finish his party now. "BJP is so shocked by the spectacular performance of the AAP in Gujarat that it has now arrested our Gujarat leader Gopal Italia."