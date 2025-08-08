Nani introduces his 'The Paradise' character, Jadal, in magnetic poster

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Nani wrote, "His Name/vaaddi peeru, 'Jadal,' Calling a spade a spade. #TheParadise." The film's official handle added, "Presenting Natural Star @NameisNani as 'Jadaal' from #TheParadise. It started as a braid. It ended as a revolution." The poster shows Nani in an unbuttoned maroon coat over black attire with long braided hair and a thick beard.

Music

'The Paradise': Cast, crew, plot details

The film's original soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by him and Arjun Chandy, is hauntingly beautiful. The music sets the mood for the film and adds to its overall cinematic experience. In March, the promo titled Raw Statement was released. It starts with a grim atmosphere and a powerful voiceover that takes the audience inside the core story of "crows" symbolizing an anguished community of people.