'The Paper': Oscar returns in 'The Office' spinoff this September

Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for The Paper, a spin-off of the beloved sitcom The Office. Set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, the show features Oscar Nunez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. In the trailer , we see him confronting a documentary crew that previously filmed his life at Dunder Mifflin. "Not again. I'm not agreeing to any of this," he says before walking off camera.

Plot details Trailer introduces us to the new editor-in-chief and his team The Paper follows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), the new editor-in-chief of a struggling newspaper called The Toledo Truth Teller. The trailer introduces us to his team of reluctant reporters who admit their closest experience to working at a real paper was writing essays in middle school and tweeting on X/Twitter. "Have you read this paper? How do you think it compares to any other paper?" one staffer asks. "It sucks," Sampson immediately replies.

Production details Cast and crew of 'The Paper' The Paper features a star-studded cast including Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Alex Edelman. The series is co-created by Greg Daniels of The Office fame and Michael Koman from Nathan For You. It will premiere with four episodes on September 4, followed by two new episodes every Thursday until the season finale on September 25.