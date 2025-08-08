'The Paper': Oscar returns in 'The Office' spinoff this September
What's the story
Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for The Paper, a spin-off of the beloved sitcom The Office. Set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, the show features Oscar Nunez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. In the trailer, we see him confronting a documentary crew that previously filmed his life at Dunder Mifflin. "Not again. I'm not agreeing to any of this," he says before walking off camera.
Plot details
Trailer introduces us to the new editor-in-chief and his team
The Paper follows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), the new editor-in-chief of a struggling newspaper called The Toledo Truth Teller. The trailer introduces us to his team of reluctant reporters who admit their closest experience to working at a real paper was writing essays in middle school and tweeting on X/Twitter. "Have you read this paper? How do you think it compares to any other paper?" one staffer asks. "It sucks," Sampson immediately replies.
Production details
Cast and crew of 'The Paper'
The Paper features a star-studded cast including Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Alex Edelman. The series is co-created by Greg Daniels of The Office fame and Michael Koman from Nathan For You. It will premiere with four episodes on September 4, followed by two new episodes every Thursday until the season finale on September 25.
Show's background
More about 'The Office'
The Office, originally a British series that aired from 2001 to 2003, was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The American version, developed by Greg Daniels and starring Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Jenna Fisher aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. Despite ending in 2013, it saw a resurgence in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.