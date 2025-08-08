'Absurd': ECI dismisses Rahul Gandhi's voter fraud allegations 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of voter fraud in Karnataka. The ECI called his claims "absurd analysis" and challenged him to either file a sworn complaint or "apologize to the nation" for making "misleading interpretations." The poll body was reacting to the claims Gandhi made at an INDIA bloc dinner meeting, which was called to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Vice-Presidential elections, and other issues.

Fraud claims Gandhi's allegations of voter fraud At the meeting, Gandhi also alleged that a survey in Karnataka found six major irregularities. They are: same voter appearing multiple times on rolls, the same voter in multiple states, nonexistent addresses, bulk voters at a single address, indistinguishable photos on voter IDs, and misuse of Form 6 for first-time voters. He also accused the ECI of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to draft a "choreographed schedule" for assembly polls.

Challenge issued ECI gives 2 options to Gandhi According to NDTV, quoting ECI's sources, it has given Gandhi two options: if he believes in his analysis and allegations against the poll body are true, he should sign a declaration. "If he does not sign the declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and the resultant conclusions and absurd allegations. In this case, he should apologize to the nation," the sources said.