Pregnant BJP supporter attacked; TMC leader says 'bound to happen' 

A pregnant Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was allegedly attacked at her home in West Bengal 's Cooch Behar district. Speaking to reporters, the victim's mother, Jayanti Barman, alleged that her eight-month-pregnant daughter, Purabi Barman, was assaulted when she tried to protect her from local TMC pradhan's associates who had barged into their house.

Assault aftermath Assailants also looted ₹1 lakh saved for delivery Jayanti alleged that Purabi was kicked in the stomach and thrown on the ground during the attack. The assailants also vandalized their home and looted ₹1 lakh saved for Purabi's delivery. She alleged that they also allegedly stopped medical help by blocking an ambulance at a market. "They stopped the ambulance at the market and did not allow it to come to our home," Jayanti said. Police later took them to a hospital.

Political accusations BJP accuses TMC of being 'anti-women' Reacting to the assault, the BJP accused the TMC of being "anti-women" and "institutionalizing sexual violence." In a post on X, the party said, "This is the same party that uses rape as a tool to stay in power...a party that has institutionalized sexual violence." Bishu Dhar, a local TMC leader, acknowledged vandalism but denied involvement by his party workers, saying the public attacked the family over a political dispute.