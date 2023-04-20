Politics

Mamata calls Stalin, suggests opposition CMs meet over governors' issue

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 20, 2023, 11:24 am 2 min read

Mamata Banerjee phoned MK Stalin and suggested a meeting of the CMs of opposition-ruled states

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday phoned her Tamil Nadu counterpart, MK Stalin, and expressed solidarity with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is pushing for a time limit for governors to act on bills. She suggested a meeting of the CMs of opposition-ruled states to decide the next course of action against the "undemocratic functioning" of governors.

Why does this story matter?

Governors in non-BJP-ruled states are embroiled in a clash with the governments over several issues, including acting on bills within a stipulated time period so as not to delay the government's functioning.

The opposition parties have accused the BJP-led Central government of destroying federalism by using the governors as puppets to hamper the autonomy of states enshrined in the Constitution.

TN Assembly's resolution seeks timeframe for governors to clear bills

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution moved by Stalin to urge the Centre and the President to fix a timeframe for governors to give assent to the bills adopted by the Houses. Later, Stalin wrote to the CMs of Opposition-ruled states, urging them to pass similar resolutions in their respective assemblies to protect the "sovereignty and self-respect of state governments."

Bills pending with governor

The move came after bills to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and to prohibit online gambling were pending with Governor RN Ravi. Stalin said Ravi was against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Ravi approved the bill, thus enacting the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

Stalin discussed the issue with Kejriwal, Vijayan earlier

Before Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had discussed the issue with Stalin. Kejriwal said that his government will pass a similar resolution in the next Assembly session while Vijayan said his government will consider Stalin's proposal seriously. Kejriwal's government is engaged in a similar dispute with Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, and Vijayan's with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.