'Crazy lunatics': Donald Trump slams 'corrupt' justice system after indictment

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 11, 2023 | 01:58 pm 2 min read

Donald Trump is the first former US president to face federal indictment

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump on Saturday called the country's justice system "corrupt" in two state Republican conventions, reported AFP. His comments came days after federal prosecutors indicted him on 37 counts, accusing him of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021. Reportedly, the documents included the US's most sensitive security secrets.

Trump calls indictment 'baseless'

During his appearance in North Carolina, Trump said, "You're dealing with crazy lunatics... The baseless indictment...by the Joe Biden administration's weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country." In Georgia, the Republican leader stated that he was being prosecuted because he was eyeing a second term at the White House.

Trump's statement during North Carolina rally

Prosecution is election interference by Biden: Trump

Trump also called the indictment a "witch hunt," adding if it wasn't for him, the case wouldn't have been pursued in the first place. Earlier, on his social media platform Truth Social, the 76-year-old deemed the prosecution an election interference by Biden and his campaign. "They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," he stated.

Trump to answer charges before court on Tuesday

Trump, the first former US president to face federal criminal indictment, is scheduled to appear before a Miami court on Tuesday. The 49-page chargesheet accuses him of putting national security "at risk" by willfully retaining classified defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements. All these charges are reportedly punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

