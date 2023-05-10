World

'Greatest witch hunt': Donald Trump slams sexual abuse case verdict

This verdict is a disgrace, Donald Trump said

Donald Trump, former president of the United States (US), on Tuesday called the verdict of a New York jury a "disgrace" after he was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation against former magazine writer E Jean Carroll. "This verdict is a disgrace—a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time," he said on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Trump inappropriately touched Carroll: Jury

In his post, Trump also claimed that he had "no idea" who the woman was. According to the jury's verdict, Trump touched Carroll inappropriately in a departmental store 27 years ago. Trump was also found guilty of defaming her when she leveled the allegations last year. The jury has directed Trump to pay $5 million in damages.