Imran Khan arrested: PTI calls for protest gathering in Islamabad

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 10, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

PTI called on its supporters to gather at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Wednesday to protest against Imran Khan's arrest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on its supporters to gather at the Islamabad Judicial Complex in Pakistan at 8:00am on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. PTI senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the party will move the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision, which upheld Khan's arrest.

Why does this story matter?

Khan was arrested on Tuesday amid heavy security in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

He allegedly evaded arrest for several months by leading large-scale protest marches against the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government and the army.

The PML(N) government is being accused of getting Khan arrested as he was posing a challenge to it.

Khan's supporters protested outside Nawaz Sharif's house in London

Khan's arrest without deciding on bail 'illegal': PTI leader

Widespread protests are being organized across Pakistan against Khan's arrest, who is seen as a force for political change in the country. Chaudhry called the IHC's decision "surprising" and "illegal" after it declared Khan's arrest legal without deciding on his bail on Tuesday. Reportedly, Khan was arrested on a warrant by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PML(N) leaders discussing Bushra Bibi's arrest: Reports

Notably, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who upheld Khan's arrest, earlier questioned the Rangers' move to arrest Khan from the court premises. Per reports, the PML(N) top brass are also discussing the arrest of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who is an accused in the case, along with other leaders from the PTI. Khan is facing over 100 cases of corruption, treason, and inciting violence.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case about?

The NAB alleges that Khan, Bibi, and other PTI leaders received PKR 5 billion and vast swathes of land from Bahria Town, an Islamabad-based real-estate company, for protection in a money laundering case. The land was a "donation" to the Al-Qadir Trust, which had two trustees—Khan and Bibi. The "settlement" allegedly caused a loss of PKR 50 billion ($240 million) to the national exchequer.