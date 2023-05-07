World

Texas mall shooting: 9 killed, 7 injured; shooter neutralized

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2023, 11:17 am 2 min read

9 persons were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Texas mall

At least nine people were reportedly killed and seven others injured after a gunman opened fire at a busy mall in Allen, Texas, United States, on Saturday (local time). The suspect was also killed outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall, said cops. The injured persons are being treated in the hospitals; some are in critical condition, said reports.

Gunman killed by police officer present in mall

Reportedly, the mass shooting is the second such incident in Texas within a week. Earlier, a man killed five of his neighbors and absconded. The latest shooting reportedly sent hundreds of shoppers into shock who were seen fleeing the mall in panic. Meanwhile, Allen Police Department Chief Brian Harvey said the gunman was also killed by a police officer present in the mall.

'Unspeakable tragedy': Governor Greg Abbott condemns incident

Texas Governor Greg Abbott condemned the incident and called it an "unspeakable tragedy." According to CNN, authorities claimed the suspected gunman, who was wearing "tactical gear," acted alone, and the motive for his actions remained unknown. The police searched the mall and found no other shooter. Later, photographs and drone videos from the event showed people and store staff fleeing into parking lots.

Watch: Drone video showing aftermath of shooting at Texas mall

US has the highest rate of gun violence deaths

The United States, according to AFP, has the highest rate of gun violence deaths of any major country. According to rough estimates, 49,000 such fatalities occurred in 2021, up from 45,000 the previous year. There have been more than 195 incidents of mass shooting in the US this year so far, with four or more persons injured or killed, per the Gun Violence Archive.