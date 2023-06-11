World

Canada: 'Out-of-control' wildfires force evacuation in multiple cities, warning issued

June 11, 2023

Out-of-control wildfires have intensified in Canada's Alberta province (Representational image)

Thousands of people have been evacuated from several cities in Canada as new wildfires erupted owing to climate change, according to AFP. Reportedly, the wildfires mostly hit the country's west, where several towns and cities were affected and faced evacuations multiple times. Authorities have reportedly issued a warning, describing the situation as "unprecedented" since the blazes might burn "all summer."

17,800 square miles destroyed in wildfires in Canada this year

According to reports, environmental authorities listed 416 active fires in Canada, 203 of which are classified as out of control. They have burned nearly 17,800 square miles in the country, particularly the western provinces, since the beginning of the year, which is well above previous averages as Canada warms quicker than the rest of the world amid climate change.

Watch: Video of wildfires shared on Twitter

Authorities face difficulty in controlling wildfires

After several days of respite, fires in Alberta have reportedly reignited. Its Edson town was evacuated on Friday for the second time since May. "The fire is so out of control that some forestry crews have had to back off," said Luc Mercier, Chief Administrative Officer of Yellowhead County, where Edson is located. "They can't fight this fire," he added.

Forced evacuation in other provinces

In British Columbia, Tumbler Ridge was largely evacuated as a fire approached the city. Fires also threatened Quebec province in eastern Canada, where some 14,000 people are under evacuation orders. "This is a first in the history of Quebec to fight so many fires," said Quebec Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel. "We are going to have a fight that will last all summer."

Smoke from Canada wildfires engulf George Washington Bridge in US

