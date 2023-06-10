World

How Colombian children survived 40-days in Amazon after plane crash

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2023, 10:59 pm 3 min read

Four children, including an infant, who survived an aircraft crash in Colombia on May 1 and spent the following 40 days in the Columbian Amazon rainforest, were rescued on Friday and flown to the capital Bogota on Saturday. Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the children's journey an "example of absolute survival" and their saga "historic." Here's more on their 40 days of miraculous survival.

First, let's know about plane crash

A Cessna single-engine propeller plane crashed on May 1, reportedly due to engine failure. The four Huitoto children—aged 13, nine, four, and one—were on board, along with three adults, including their mother and a pilot. On May 16, a search team found the plane wreckage in the jungle and recovered the bodies of three adults but couldn't locate the children.

Children left behind personal items aiding rescuers in locating them

After it seemed the children had survived the plane crash, a huge search operation was initiated, per reports. Rescuers later found several things left behind by the children, including a water bottle, scissors, a hair tie, and a makeshift shelter. Small footprints were also found, leading search crews to suspect the youngsters were still alive in the jungle, prompting them to continue their search.

Colombian army dropped food boxes for children

Colombian army also reportedly dropped food boxes into the jungle from helicopters, hoping that they would help sustain the children. The search was apparently a difficult task as the jungle area covered in mist and thick foliage had limited visibility. President Petro claimed that the children were first found by one of the rescue dogs that soldiers took into the jungle, per The Federal.

Knowledge of fruits, jungle survival skills helped them survive: Report

According to the BBC, the children are from the Huitoto indigenous group, and their community members believe that their knowledge of fruits and jungle survival abilities have helped them survive. Locals had also advised authorities to broadcast a message from the children's grandmother in the Huitoto language, urging them to stop moving so they could be located easily.

Columbian military and airforce released images of children

The Columbian military posted photographs of the children on Friday, claiming to have rescued them. The Columbian Air Force subsequently tweeted a video of soldiers using a line to load the children aboard a helicopter, which then took off in the dark. The airplane was traveling to the hamlet of San Jose del Guaviare, according to the tweet, but no additional information was provided.

Watch: Some glimpses of rescue operation

Children were alone, achieved example of total survival: President Petro

President Petro said the children were alone and themselves achieved an example of total survival. "These children are today the children of peace and the children of Colombia," he said while sharing a photograph of several members of the military and indigenous community tending to the siblings. Petro said he had spoken to their grandfather, who told him "the mother jungle returned them."

