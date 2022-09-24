India

Beware of fake job rackets from Thailand, Myanmar: MEA advisory

Beware of fake job rackets from Thailand, Myanmar: MEA advisory

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 24, 2022, 07:42 pm 2 min read

The Indian embassy in Myanmar had issued a similar advisory in early July while Tamil Nadu CM wrote to PM Modi regarding the issue on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued an advisory asking Indians to be wary of fake job rackets promising lucrative jobs in digital sales and marketing. The fraudsters are said to be dubious IT firms carrying out call centre scams and forged cryptocurrency frauds targeting IT skilled youth. The issue came to notice after the Indian Missions in Thailand and Myanmar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over 60 Indians fell prey to fake IT job offers in Thailand by an international racket and were taken illegally to Myanmar, where they were held captive in inhospitable conditions and were tortured.

On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 32 of the Indians trapped in Myanmar were rescued while they were working on bringing back the rest.

Information Check credentials of employers, agents

The advisory said that the people were being duped through false social media advertisements as well as agents based in India and Dubai. The advisory cautioned people to check and verify the credentials of foreign employers or companies through the respective Missions in those countries and simultaneously checking the antecedents of the recruiting agents as well.

Twitter Post Read the advisory here

Advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youthhttps://t.co/Pty9wblp45 pic.twitter.com/bnuhth3NbI — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2022

Stalin's letter Rescue Indians illegally held captive: Stalin to Modi

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday asking him to rescue around 300 Indian nationals held captive illegally in Myanmar, which included 50 Tamil Nadu natives. In the letter he said his government was in touch with the families of 17 such persons who were expecting government intervention for their repatriation.

Details Physically assaulted on refusal to go to Myanmar

People are duped into accepting the fraudulent job offers which mention the workplace in Thailand. But instead they are taken to Myanmar's southeastern state of Myawaddy where the government has limited control as the region is in clutches of armed ethnic groups. Those who were initially taken to Thailand were later forced to go to Myanmar and on refusing, they were beaten up.

Yangon Indian embassy in Yangon had issued advisory in July

The Indian embassy in Myanmar had issued an advisory on July 5, cautioning against the fake job racket targeting IT skilled youth from India. It said that people duped into taking up the jobs are then forced to carry out call centre scams and other such criminal activities. Myanmar is India's strategic neighbor and shares a border stretching 1,640 kilometers.