India

Private security to replace CISF personnel for airport non-core duties

Private security to replace CISF personnel for airport non-core duties

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 24, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

The action plan to abolish CISF posts was jointly initiated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, BCAS and CISF in 2018-19.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is set to replace the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at non-core duties by private security personnel at 60 airports, it said in a release on Friday. The AAI said the step will reduce the security expenditure while the personnel could be deployed at other airports as well to strengthen the security.

Context Private security to replace CISF personnel at airports

Last month, the Central government allowed airports to deploy private security personnel for five non-core duties such as passenger queue management and baggage control among others.

Earlier this month, following the abolishment of over 3,000 CISF posts from the Aviation Security Group (ASG), CISF personnel were deployed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) office in Delhi, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.

The AAI press release said a total of 1,924 private security personnel will be deployed at 60 airports while 581 security personnel had been appointed from security agencies sponsored by the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) for non-core posts at 45 airports. The personnel from DGR sponsored agencies will be deployed after receiving their aviation security training program (AVSEC).

Details Private security to replace CISF personnel at airports

Last month, the Central government allowed airports to deploy private security personnel for five non-core duties such as passenger queue management and baggage control among others. Earlier this month, following the abolishment of over 3,000 CISF posts from the Aviation Security Group (ASG), CISF personnel were deployed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) office in Delhi, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.

Facts 74 deployed at Kolkata Airport earlier this month

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is set to replace the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at non-core duties by private security personnel at 60 airports, it said in a release on Friday. The AAI said the step will reduce the security expenditure while the personnel could be deployed at other airports as well to strengthen the security.

Twitter Post India deserves an explanation: Tharoor

This is a serious concern. Such a decision should not have been taken without consultation with Parliament, passengers’ associations and airlines. I think India deserves an explanation. @JM_Scindia @Trendsetting123 https://t.co/1ZxqnnPs7h — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2022

RSS office CISF personnel deployed at RSS office in Delhi

Last month, the Central government allowed airports to deploy private security personnel for five non-core duties such as passenger queue management and baggage control among others. Earlier this month, following the abolishment of over 3,000 CISF posts from the Aviation Security Group (ASG), CISF personnel were deployed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) office in Delhi, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.