18-year-old mom tries to hire hitman for toddler's murder, arrested

World

18-year-old mom tries to hire hitman for toddler's murder, arrested

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 20, 2023 | 02:33 pm 1 min read

The 18-year-old mother was arrested on Wednesday

A woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her three-year-old son in Miami, Florida, United States (US). Reportedly, 18-year-old Jazmin Paez is accused of contacting a fake hire-an-assassin website to take out her child before Thursday. The website operator, who tracks individuals looking to hire killers, reported the incident to the police on Tuesday.

Mother sent pictures, location of son

According to the police, Paez provided the address and pictures of her son to help facilitate the request. She also agreed to pay $3,000 for her toddler's murder. Investigators then matched her Internet Protocol (IP) address and spoke with the child's grandmother, who verified that the intended victim was indeed her grandson. The accused was arrested and lodged in Miami-Dade prison.

Accused charged with first-degree solicitation of murder

Court records showed Paez was booked under charges of first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for unlawful use. Robert Innes, the founder of the website RentAHitman, said he tipped off the police because Paez's request was too urgent and specific. The fake website has led to dozens of arrests, but people continue to flood it with such bizarre requests.

Share this timeline