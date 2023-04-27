India

Release of Anand Mohan as per law: Bihar chief secretary

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 27, 2023, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Ex-MP Anand Mohan Singh was released from prison on Thursday

Amid the uproar following the release of Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted of abetting the murder of a Dalit IAS officer in 1994, Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said that the release was made in accordance with the law and shouldn't be politicized. He stated that the decision was made following a legal and administrative review of the entire case file and report.

Why does this story matter?

In 1994, the then-District Magistrate of Gopalganj Krishnaiah, was murdered by a mob allegedly provoked by Singh.

As per reports, Krishnaiah was attacked by an angry mob protesting the death of Chhotan Shukla, another gangster-turned-politician from Singh's party.

Notably, Singh was among 27 prisoners who were set to be released from jail after the Bihar government's prison rule change.

Krishnaiah's daughter reacts to Singh's release

Speaking to the news agency ANI on Thursday, Krishnaiah's daughter Padma stated, "It's disheartening for us that Anand Mohan Singh has been released from jail today." "The government should reconsider this decision. I request Nitish Kumar ji to give a second thought to this decision. With this decision, his government has set a wrong example," she added.

Twitter post on victim IAS officer's daugther's reaction

Details on Singh since his release

The former Bihar MP, who reportedly reached his paternal home in Saharsa's Pachgachhia, said both Krishnaiah and his own family have suffered due to the lynching incident. The gangster-turned-politician also hinted at resuming his political career, saying he will "sit together with old friends and well-wishers" soon to decide his future plans.

Here's what Singh said after being released

After reaching Pachgachhia, Singh told The Indian Express, "I have already given my views." "I call my stay in jail for 15 and a half years as a cruel decision of destiny, but I tried to channelize my energy into doing positive works by writing six books, including one on mountain man Dasrath Manjhi," added the founder of the now-defunct Bihar People's Party.

Know about Bihar government's change in prison law

On April 10, the state government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, amended the 2012 Bihar Prison Manual and removed a clause that stated anyone guilty of "murder of public servant on duty" could not be given remission of jail term. The tweak attracted widespread criticism, not only from opposition parties but also from law enforcement authorities.