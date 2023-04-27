India

Shimla: Massive fire at IGMC Hospital, no casualties reported

Apr 27, 2023

A massive fire broke out at the cafeteria of the new Outpatient Department (OPD) building of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday, reported Times Of India. According to reports, no casualties were reported during the incident. The Fire Department said the firefighters managed to control the blaze after several efforts.

Former CM Jairam Ramesh demands high-level probe

Following the incident, former CM Jairam Ramesh visited the spot and demanded a high-level probe. He added that a case had been registered regarding the matter. Meanwhile, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Health) Sanjay Awasthi directed authorities to take strict action against the cafeteria operator. Reports said the fire began due to a gas leakage and later spread quickly after a cylinder blast.