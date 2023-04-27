India

UP: 12-year-old leaves home to escape beatings, mauled by dogs

UP: 12-year-old leaves home to escape beatings, mauled by dogs

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 27, 2023, 06:03 pm 2 min read

The child was reportedly attacked by two to three stray dogs (Representational image)

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, reported IANS. The deceased, identified as Prince, reportedly ran away from home to escape his father's beating, following which the incident occurred. His body was found a kilometer away from his residence near a powerhouse on Wednesday morning.

Child's father is reportedly a drug addict

According to reports, the boy's father, Omkar, is a drug addict. On Tuesday night, he returned home intoxicated and started beating his wife and children. Prince then ran away out of fear. When he did not return, his mother, Pinky, started looking for him but could not trace him. On Wednesday, the police informed her about a dead body, and she identified her son.

Shock, hemorrhage among reasons for child's death

Per police, the autopsy report revealed that the cause of Prince's death was an attack by two or three dogs. Doctors added that shock and hemorrhage were also factors in the child's death. The body has now been handed over to the family for last rites. Furthermore, the police said it would write to municipal authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.

This is third incident in 4 days

Reportedly, this is the third case of stray dogs mauling children to death in UP in four days.

On Sunday, a three-month-old baby in Aligarh was killed by a dog while her family was at a wedding and she slept unattended.

A second incident took place the same day when a seven-year-old boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Moradabad.