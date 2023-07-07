India

Defamation case: Gujarat HC rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea

The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking to stay his conviction in the defamation case. Justice Hemant Prachchhak announced the verdict. His conviction resulted in his disqualification from Lok Sabha and a verdict in his favor could have reinstated him as an MP. The Congress accused the ruling BJP of conspiring to disqualify Gandhi.

The Surat district court in March sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi surname?" The case against Gandhi came on the complaint of Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi after Gandhi made the remark while addressing a rally in Kolar, Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

