Congress shifts focus to 4 poll-bound states, crucial meet soon

Congress has now shifted its focus to four poll-bound states and scheduled a crucial meeting om May 24

Following an impressive electoral triumph in Karnataka, the Congress has now turned its attention to other poll-bound states to enhance its voter base ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to NDTV. The party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly called a meeting of leaders from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on Wednesday (May 24) to plan for the upcoming assembly elections.

Why does this story matter?

Political tensions have risen within the Congress as more assembly elections approach.

While infighting in the Rajasthan Congress poses a severe challenge to the grand old party, the 2020 fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh following Jyotiraditya Scindia's revolt is still vivid in people's memories.

Reportedly, the high command intends to settle internal concerns before embarking on a huge electoral campaign.

Assembly polls in 4 major states scheduled this year

Following the Congress's landslide Karnataka victory, the party is looking forward to winning assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. These states will have elections at the end of this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress rules Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Telangana is ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) (formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi).

Pilot-Gehlot feud in Rajasthan would be resolved soon: Reports

The Congress is presently embroiled in a serious dispute in Rajasthan between a ferocious Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot. Pilot has been training guns on the Gehlot government in order to make his political ambitions known to the top brass. According to several reports, in the next joint meeting scheduled on Wednesday, the Congress's senior leadership is likely to address the Pilot-Gehlot dispute.

Congress faces uphill task in MP, but anti-incumbency favors it

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is facing an uphill battle to overcome the opposition after Scindia's revolt along with 22 MLAs, which resulted in the fall of the 15-month-old Nath administration in 2020. However, the party seeks to destabilize the ruling BJP based on a strong anti-incumbency factor. The saffron party has been in power for the majority of the last two decades.

In Telangana, Congress looks to capitalize on Bharat Jodo Yatra

In Telangana, the Congress is planning to capitalize on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, which it claims has re-energized its cadres and helped win Karnataka. The challenge in the state, however, would be to take on CM K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS, one of the constituents in the proposed grand opposition front against the BJP for the general election.

Easy path for Congress due to CM Baghel's popularity?

Meanwhile, the Congress's top leadership has reportedly granted CM Bhupesh Baghel total authority in Chhattisgarh. The party has made it clear that it would not meddle in state-level matters until there is a major issue to be resolved. His alleged rift with party colleague TS Singh Deo is apparently now a thing of the past, as Deo reportedly accepted the dynamics and Baghel's position.