Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal to discuss opposition unity, Centre's ordinance

Nitish Kumar has met Arvind Kejriwal to discuss opposition unity and Centre's new Delhi ordinance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital amid efforts to forge opposition unity to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumar was accompanied by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and three Janata Dal (United) leaders. Reportedly, they also discussed the Centre's new ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital.

The meeting comes after Kejriwal sought opposition support in the Rajya Sabha against the central government's Delhi ordinance.

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in over a month.

Last month, too, the JD(U) leader met Kejriwal as part of his efforts to bring all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the move was lauded by Kejriwal.

Kumar meets regional leaders, political parties to mend relations

As part of his efforts to unite opposition parties, Kumar has met with several regional leaders and parties. Given the strained ties between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, Kumar took it upon himself to mend their relationship, which he regards as vital to opposition unity. Notably, the AAP has risen in Delhi and Punjab, previously perceived as Congress territories, triggering rivalry.

Kejriwal seeks opposition support over Centre's Delhi ordinance

On Saturday, Kejriwal requested opposition parties to back him on the Centre's new ordinance governing service control in the national capital. The AAP leader had labeled the ordinance "unconstitutional" and stated that his administration would appeal against it in the Supreme Court.

Opposition unity in national interest: Kumar

Separately, addressing a media gathering on Friday, Kumar spoke about opposition unity and said, "Efforts are underway to unite the opposition as it would be in the interest of the whole nation." "They (Congress) had a massive win (in Karnataka). If opposition parties come together, that will be in the interest of the nation, efforts are underway for that," the Bihar CM had said.

Know about Delhi's ordinance row

To recall, on May 11, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the Delhi government saying the legislature would have control of the national capital's bureaucracy. However, the joy was shortlived after the Centre brought an ordinance on Friday, making the lieutenant governor the final arbiter in the matter. The Kejriwal government reacted sharply and vowed to challenge the ordinance in the SC.