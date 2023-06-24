India

Manipur: Mob torches BJP leader Susindro Meitei's godown in Imphal

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 24, 2023

In yet another incident of arson targeting ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in violence-struck Manipur, a private godown belonging to Minister of Public Health Engineering and Consumer Affairs, L Susindro Meitei, was set on fire on Friday night in Imphal. Reportedly, an attempt to torch another property of Susindro and his residence in Khurai was also made on Friday but was unsuccessful.

Why does this story matter?

This comes a few days after BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's home was stormed and set on fire by a mob for the second time in Imphal. Since May 3, the northeastern state has been in turmoil after riots broke out between tribal communities and the Meiteis over Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands by the latter.

Significance of Friday night's attack

According to The Indian Express, the incident took place at approximately 9:30pm on Friday as security forces resorted to tear gas shells to disperse the angry mob and bring the situation under control. Interestingly, the attack took place ahead of Sunday's all-party meeting in Delhi, to be chaired by senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Manipur's Bishnupur district rocked by suspected IED blast earlier

Earlier this week, at least three individuals were injured in an alleged improvised explosive device (IED) blast in a parked vehicle in the violence-struck state's Bishnupur district on Wednesday. According to the news outlet Hindustan Times, bystanders claimed that the blast occurred within minutes after the driver parked the vehicle at a culvert.

Ex-Manipur CM attacks Modi, Shah over current situation in state

Speaking about the ongoing violence in the state, former Manipur CM and senior Congress leader O Ibobi Singh told The Print on Thursday that Chief Minister N Biren Singh was "incapable of handling the complex situation" between the tribal Kukis and Meiteis. Furthermore, he also claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Shah were not intervening due to their own "hidden agenda."

Everybody is asking why Modi is silent: Singh

Taking about the alleged silence of the prime minister, the Congress leader stated, "Everybody is asking why he (Modi) is silent. He did not say anything in 50 days and did not spare 10 or 15 minutes to give a hearing to MLAs or political party members requesting to meet him over the issue." "I myself have been waiting for a week," Singh added.

Casualties in Manipur violence cross double figures

Since widespread violence broke out in the northeastern state, at least 100 individuals have reportedly lost their lives, and more than 300 have sustained injuries. Furthermore, the ongoing violence has also led to over 50,000 people being displaced from their homes, with the Kukis calling for a separate administration for the state's hill areas.

