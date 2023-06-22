India

Manipur: 3 injured in suspected IED blast in Bishnupur district

June 22, 2023 | 11:24 am

3 people injured in suspected IED blast in Manipur's Bishnupur

At least three people were injured as new incidents of violence, including a suspected blast in a parked vehicle, were reported on Wednesday in two districts of violence-hit Manipur. The blast occurred in a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle parked on the road in the northeastern state's Bishnupur district, officials in the know told the news outlet Hindustan Times.

Why does this story matter?

Since the conflict first broke out in Manipur on May 3, the situation has improved little to none. Over 100 people have been killed so far in the ongoing violence, although local experts speculate that the death toll is significantly higher. The violence erupted over the state majority Meiteis' demand to be included in Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Details on suspected IED blast in Bishnupur

As per The Indian Express, bystanders notified security personnel that the explosion, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, occurred within minutes after the driver parked the car at a culvert at around 7:15pm on the main road. While there were no casualties, three civilians suffered injuries and were taken to the Bishnupur hospital.

Probe underway in IED blast incident: Sources

While providing an update on the Wednesday evening blast incident, an official in the know revealed that a probe is under way in the matter. "We suspect this to be an IED blast. Investigation is on," the official told Hindustan Times. "The three people injured in the blast are being treated at the district hospital," the official further added.

Visuals from blast site

Gunfire incidents reported in Kangpokpi, Urangapat

Another incident was also recorded in the Kangpokpi district, when a group of miscreants allegedly attacked villagers in the L Tangnaum region at around 7:00am. The situation erupted into a brief exchange of gunfire when a unit of Assam Rifles intervened. In a similar incident, officials revealed that locals notified security personnel about a gunshot fired from a village in Urangapat at around 5.45pm.

SC refuses to urgently hear plea seeking Army's control

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to hear an urgent petition filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF) seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army. The country's top court stated that it was purely a matter of law and order and officially posted the issue for hearing on July 3.

