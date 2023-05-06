India

1,000+ flee violence-hit Manipur to Assam; situation improving, say police

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 06, 2023, 07:32 pm 4 min read

Hundreds of people have fled violence-hit Manipur to take shelter in Assam

The violence in Manipur led to the forced inter-state migration of hundreds of people to Assam's Cachar district. According to PTI, at least 1,100 people alone fled Manipur's Jiribam district and surrounding areas following the violence. Meanwhile, the police claimed the situation has improved following the intervention by the security forces as they received orders to take strict action against contributors of violence.

Why does this story matter?

The majority Meiteis community's fight for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status is the reason behind the violence.

Largely concentrated in the Imphal valley, Meiteis claim they are endangered by widespread illegal immigration.

Moreover, tribals in the state's hilly regions worry the Meiteis obtaining the ST tag will endanger their resources and territory.

Notably, Assam's two districts—Cachar and Dima Hasao—share a 204.1km border with Manipur.

Most migrants belong to tribal Kuki community: Reports

Reportedly, most of the migrants who fled to Assam belong to the Kuki community. They also fear their homes back in Manipur would be destroyed by the groups which attacked them on Thursday night when they fled to safety in Cachar. A 43-year-old resident of Jiribam, L Muangpu, told PTI a violent mob pelted stones and threatened them, saying it was their "final war."

Peace talks between Meitei, Kuki communities yield no result

Some residents also claimed the peace meeting between Meitei and Kuki communities on Thursday yielded no result. "Both the communities have agreed to protect each other. At night, however, we realized that it was a false agreement," 24-year-old Vahcy Khongsai told PTI. She said the deployed Indian Army personnel controlled the situation on Thursday night, but they preferred to reach Assam to safety.

Displaced people provided with necessary facilities: Cachar DC

According to officials, all necessary facilities are being provided to the affected people from Jiribam by the Cachar district administration. Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha claimed that over 1,100 people from Manipur have come to Cachar via the Jiri River waterway. Jha said he visited the border area on Friday and all possible support and facilities were being provided to the affected people.

Jha urged people not to be misled by rumors

People who have fled their houses have either gone to relatives' homes or taken refuge in the camps set up by the Cachar authorities, reported PTI. Jha said the situation at the interstate border has been peaceful, urging people not to be misled by rumors about riots. Rations are being provided to the affected people, and more will be supplied as needed, he said.

Situation improved following tough intervention by security forces: DGP Manipur

Manipur's Director General of Police (DGP), P Doungel, claimed the "situation has improved" after security forces acted tough against those who contributed to violence following strict orders. Meanwhile, the Imphal Police recovered arms and ammunition that miscreants snatched from security forces. "Anybody who has knowledge or possession of arms & ammunition must contact the nearest police station and deposit it," a police official said.

CMs of neighboring states intervened

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government was in constant touch with students from Assam who are in Manipur. "We will bring them back as soon as the first available opportunity arises," Sarma tweeted. On Friday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also instructed officials to ensure adequate security for the people of Bihar living in Manipur.

What triggered violence in Manipur

On Wednesday, violent fights erupted in Manipur between tribals and members of the Meitei community. The clashes were reported during a "Tribal Solidarity March" to oppose the Meiteis' demand for the ST status. The Meiteis constitute around 53% of the state's population and mostly live in Imphal. About 40% of the population are tribals (Nagas and Kukis) living largely in the hill areas.