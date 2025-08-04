'Elsbeth' S03: Stephen Colbert to guest star as late-night host

Stephen Colbert , the popular late-night television host, will soon be seen in a new role on CBS's crime comedy series Elsbeth. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Colbert will guest star as the host of a fictional late-night talk show called Way Late with Scotty Bristol in an upcoming third-season episode. Elsbeth, which stars Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce among others, is set to return on October 12. It's streaming on JioHotstar .

Guest role Colbert's guest appearance was initiated by Pierce in February Colbert's guest appearance on Elsbeth was filmed recently, but it has been in the works for several months. The idea was first proposed during Pierce's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February. During the show, Colbert expressed his desire to appear as a corpse on a crime show and asked Pierce for help. To this, Pierce replied, "I can make that happen. I know a guy who knows a guy. We can get you on."

Show premise More about the show Elsbeth is a murder-of-the-week series that revolves around an unconventional attorney, Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston). She uses her unique perspective to make observations and corner brilliant criminals with the help of the NYPD. The show has previously featured guest appearances from other stars such as Nathan Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and Retta.