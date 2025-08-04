Drunk army officer mows down 30 people in Nagpur

A 40-year-old Indian Army officer, Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare, was arrested after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd in Nagpur on Sunday evening. The incident occurred near Durga Chowk when Waghmare was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of his vehicle and hit around 25 to 30 people before the car overturned into a drain.

Public response Angry locals thrashed Waghmare Following the incident, an angry mob of locals pulled Waghmare out of the drain and thrashed him. Visuals from the scene showed Waghmare trying to escape the crowd with blood on his face. The Ramtek police later arrested him and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Leave details Waghmare was reportedly on a 4-day leave Waghmare was reportedly on a four-day leave and visiting Maharashtra at the time of the incident. He is currently serving in Assam with the Indian Army. The exact number of injuries and their severity from the incident are yet to be disclosed by authorities. The incident comes after another Indian Army officer was accused of a "murderous assault" on four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport last month.

Baggage dispute Airline's version of incident The incident occurred when SpiceJet staff asked him to pay for the excess baggage, but he refused and tried to force his way into the aerobridge. He was then escorted back by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel but became aggressive at the gate. The airline said he assaulted four staff members with punches and kicks, using a queue stand as a weapon. SpiceJet has filed a police complaint and was initiating process to place the officer on 'no-fly list.'