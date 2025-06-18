Hindi now optional as third language in Maharashtra schools
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has revised its earlier decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language in schools.
The new policy allows students to opt for another Indian language instead of Hindi.
The School Education Department issued a corrigendum stating, "As per the State Curriculum Framework—School Education 2024, Hindi will generally serve as the third language from Class I to V in Marathi and English medium schools."
Language selection
What revised policy states
The revised policy states that if students prefer to learn another Indian language instead of Hindi, they can do so.
However, if less than 20 students opt for a language other than Hindi in a class, it will be taught online.
The state had made Hindi a mandatory third language for primary children in Marathi- and English-medium schools in April.
This decision faced severe backlash from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and even Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Compulsory subjects
Marathi will be compulsory subject in all schools
Marathi, however, will be a compulsory subject in all schools, irrespective of the medium of instruction, according to the revised guidelines.
In non-Marathi and English medium schools, students will study the medium of instruction, Marathi and English from Classes I to V.
The policy for Classes VI to X remains unchanged, as per the State Curriculum Framework provisions.