Assam arrests 39 people for 'defending Pakistan' following Pahalgam attack
What's the story
39 people have been arrested in India's Assam for allegedly "defending Pakistan on Indian soil."
The move comes after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month.
The most recent arrests were made from Hojai and South Salmara-Mankachar districts, confirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The developments were announced by the CM in an update on X (formerly Twitter).
Arrests
Opposition MLA arrested on sedition charges
Among those detained is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who has been charged with sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan.
Chief Minister Sarma has vowed to take the fight against all those supporting Pakistan in Indian territory.
He warned that the people who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans after the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack would be dealt with seriously.
Attack details
Terror attack in Pahalgam leaves 26 dead
The Pahalgam terror attack happened on April 22, when terrorists attacked Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in south Kashmir.
The assault killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured several others.
In response, India announced a slew of new punitive measures, including an immediate suspension of mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan by air and land routes, as well as the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.