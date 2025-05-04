What's the story

Anil V Kulkarni, a leading glaciologist and a distinguished scientist at the Divecha Center for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, has called for a re-evaluation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

His proposal comes after India recently suspended the 65-year-old treaty following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The treaty divides six rivers that flow out of the Indus River basin between India and Pakistan.