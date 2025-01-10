Fresh blaze erupts in Los Angeles; death toll now 10
What's the story
Two wildfires in Los Angeles have killed at least 10 people and razed nearly 10,000 homes and structures. But officials warn the exact toll will remain unclear until it is safe for investigators to visit neighborhoods.
A new fire, the Kenneth fire, broke out in West Hills, late Thursday afternoon, leading to additional evacuations.
The Palisades and Eaton fires have each destroyed around 5,000 structures including homes, cars and sheds. They have razed over 30,000 acres of land combined.
Evacuation measures
Evacuation orders and warnings issued amid LA wildfires
Nearly 180,000 residents are under evacuation orders, with another 200,000 under evacuation warnings.
Entire blocks in Malibu and Pacific Palisades have been reduced to ash. Celebrities including James Woods and Paris Hilton are among those who lost their homes.
Barbara Bruderlin of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce said some areas have "nothing left but dirt."
Presidential appeal
President Biden urges Congress to aid wildfire-stricken region
Firefighters were able to slow the spread of fires in Hollywood Hills and Studio City with water drops from aircraft. However, major blazes remain uncontrolled due to persistent high winds.
The Palisades Fire is one of Los Angeles's most destructive natural disasters while the Eaton Fire near Pasadena has already claimed five lives.
President Joe Biden has urged Congress to provide aid for the disaster-stricken region.
Production pause
Hollywood studios halt production due to LA wildfires
Hollywood studios have also stopped production amid the fires.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the third fire was expected to spread rapidly due to high winds, while Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna warned that the death toll is likely to rise.
According to fire officials, the fires have come out of their regular season, which is during the dry and hot summer months. They said they don't know what caused the fires yet, but they are actively investigating.
Weather impact
California governor deploys National Guard
To help tackle the wildfires, California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved the deployment of the California National Guard.
The deployment brings the total number of personnel on ground to 8,000, working in coordination with local and federal partners.
Governor Newsom has also warned that "looting will not be tolerated" in areas evacuated due to the fires.
The National Guard's Military Police Forces will be stationed at traffic control points to support law enforcement efforts and secure affected areas.