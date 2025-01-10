What's the story

Two wildfires in Los Angeles have killed at least 10 people and razed nearly 10,000 homes and structures. But officials warn the exact toll will remain unclear until it is safe for investigators to visit neighborhoods.

A new fire, the Kenneth fire, broke out in West Hills, late Thursday afternoon, leading to additional evacuations.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have each destroyed around 5,000 structures including homes, cars and sheds. They have razed over 30,000 acres of land combined.