Did First Lady persuade President Biden to pardon son Hunter
Outgoing United States President Joe Biden has granted a full and unconditional pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, for crimes such as illegal gun possession and federal tax evasion charges. Reports indicate that First Lady Jill Biden may have played a role in this decision. CNN's Jeff Zeleny said, "Clearly, there was pressure inside the family," adding that Jill supported the decision on pardon.
Hunter Biden's legal troubles and Jill's public support
Hunter was convicted in June for lying on a federal form while buying a gun in 2018. He also pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges, accused of dodging $1.4 million in taxes while living lavishly. These incidents came during a time when Hunter battled substance abuse before getting sober in 2019. The First Lady publicly backed the pardon, saying, "Of course, I support the pardon of my son."
Pardon sparks debate over presidential powers
This decision has sparked debate as Joe had previously vowed not to use presidential powers for family benefit. In June 2024, he stated he would abide by the jury's decision regarding his son's trial. Zeleny claimed that President Biden "was not sure" about the pardon and implied that the First Lady's support could have been the deciding factor.
Criticism and accusations follow Hunter's pardon
The pardon has drawn criticism from all sides. President-elect Donald Trump called it a "miscarriage of justice." Colorado Governor Jared Polis was disappointed, saying it sets a "bad precedent" and sullies Biden's name. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet also echoed concerns about eroding public faith in the justice system. Republican lawmakers have slammed the pardon as a violation of Joe's promise to stay out of Hunter's legal issues.
Republican lawmakers accuse Joe of hypocrisy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Hunter a criminal and accused Joe of hypocrisy. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was shocked by the pardon, considering Biden's previous assurances. Rep. James Comer accused Joe of lying about his family's activities and criticized the lack of accountability. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called Hunter a criminal and Joe corrupt. The controversy over this pardon continues to attract attention from both sides of the political aisle, as well as celebrities.