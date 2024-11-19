Trump confirms plans for military deployment for illegal migrants' deportation
President-elect Donald Trump has affirmed plans to declare a national emergency and use the United States military for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. The announcement came in response to a statement by Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, which Trump confirmed with a "TRUE!!!" on social media. He plans to launch what he calls the "largest deportation program in American history" on his first day in office.
Trump's 2nd-term immigration crackdown team
For his second-term immigration crackdown, Trump has put together a team of hardliners. This includes Tom Homan, the so-called "border czar," and Stephen Miller, who has been appointed deputy chief of staff for policy. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a staunch supporter with a history of strict immigration policies, has been nominated to serve as the next Secretary of Homeland Security.
Deportation program faces potential legal and logistical challenges
The proposed deportation program is likely to encounter major legal and logistical hurdles. The American Immigration Council states that deporting one million people a year could cost more than $960 billion over 10 years. While Trump has claimed to deport as many as 20 million people, Pew Research estimated that there were only 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US in 2022.
Trump considers federalizing state National Guard for enforcement
Trump's administration is considering federalizing state National Guard personnel for immigration enforcement. The plan involves building large-scale detention facilities and sending troops from Republican-governed states into neighboring states with non-cooperative governors. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he had "no choice" but to implement mass deportations, regardless of cost.
Advocacy groups express concerns over potential civil liberties violations
Advocacy groups, like United We Dream Action, have raised concerns over possible civil liberties violations and families with US citizen members affected by Trump's deportation plans. Critics argue Trump's mandate doesn't extend to mass raids, citing public opposition when informed about economic and social impacts. Greisa Martinez Rosas from United We Dream Action said, "Trump may be re-elected, but he does not have a mandate to come into and rip apart our communities."