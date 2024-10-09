Summarize Simplifying... In short Hurricane Milton, currently heading towards Florida, is being dubbed the 'worst storm in a century' due to its astronomical wind speed of 289.6 kmph.

Its rapid intensification from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in just 24 hours is attributed to unusually warm ocean water, a result of climate change.

The storm's potential damage is expected to be catastrophic, causing long-term power outages, extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, and could render areas uninhabitable for weeks.

Hurricane Milton is a Category 5 storm

What makes Hurricane Milton—heading to Florida— 'worst storm in century'

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:07 pm Oct 09, 2024

What's the story Hurricane Milton is barreling toward Florida with wind speeds of up to 289.6km/h. The Category 5 storm will likely make a landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday (local time). United States President Joe Biden has urged residents to evacuate immediately, calling it a matter of life and death. The warning comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene left the region devastated with over 200 deaths.

Statement

'Astronomical...': What meteorologists say

At its current wind speed of 289.6 kmph, Hurricane Milton ranks among the most powerful hurricanes to strike the US. Florida-based meteorologist Noah Bergren described it to The Guardian as "nothing short of astronomical." The meteorologist added, "This hurricane is nearing the mathematical limit of what Earth's atmosphere over this ocean water can produce."

Storm escalation

Milton's rapid intensification and potential impact

In just 24 hours, Hurricane Milton went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane. Its wind speeds increased from 105km/h on Sunday to 250km/h on Monday as it traveled across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. The US National Hurricane Centre has warned that Milton could be "one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida."

Climate impact

Rapid intensification of hurricane due to unusually warm ocean water

The rapid intensification of Hurricane Milton can be attributed to unusually warm ocean water, a result of climate change. Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, explained that record-breaking temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have contributed to Milton's strength. Additionally, the lack of wind shear in its path and its relatively small width have made it more susceptible to rapid intensification.

Destruction forecast

Long-term effects of Hurricane Milton

The potential damage from Hurricane Milton could be catastrophic, with recovery expected to take months or even years. The storm could cause extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and render areas uninhabitable for weeks, reports suggest. Power outages lasting for months are also anticipated. It could also lead to post-traumatic stress in some teenagers and adults. According to John Feerick, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.com, who told The Independent, the devastation caused by a Category 5 storm is almost impossible to survive.