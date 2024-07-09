In brief Simplifying... In brief The melting ice of Peru's Cordillera Blanca range has revealed the well-preserved remains of an American mountaineer, missing for 22 years.

His identification was confirmed through his passport found among his belongings.

His identification was confirmed through his passport found among his belongings.

This incident underscores the risks of mountaineering in the region, as recent months have seen other climbers tragically lose their lives on these perilous peaks.

The mountaineer went missing 22 years ago

American mountaineer found mummified in Peru after 22 years

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story The preserved remains of American mountaineer, William Stampfl, who disappeared while climbing a Peruvian peak 22 years ago, have been discovered due to ice melt caused by climate change. Stampfl was reported missing in June 2002 during an avalanche on Huascaran mountain. Despite extensive search and rescue efforts at the time, no trace of him was found until now.

Identification

Stampfl's remains uncovered by melting ice

Peruvian authorities have reported that the melting ice on the Cordillera Blanca range of the Andes exposed Stampfl's remains. The cold conditions had preserved his body remarkably well, with his clothes, harness and boots found intact. Images distributed by police demonstrated the extent of preservation. Stampfl's passport was among the items found with his remains, which helped police to identify him.

Mountaineering risks

Recent tragedies on Peruvian mountains

The mountains of northeastern Peru, including Huascaran and Cashan, are frequented by mountaineers worldwide. However, recent months have seen other climbers meet tragic ends in this region. In May, an Israeli hiker's body was discovered nearly a month after he went missing. Last month, an experienced Italian mountaineer was found dead after falling while attempting to scale another peak in the Andes.