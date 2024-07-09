In brief Simplifying... In brief The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, a memorial for Soviet soldiers who died in World War II, is on PM Modi's Russia itinerary.

The monument, recognized as a Nationwide Memorial of Military Glory, has an Eternal Flame and a bronze inscription translating to "Your name is unknown, your deed is immortal."

During his visit, Modi plans to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine conflict, and collaboration in space and nuclear energy sectors with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi to lay wreath at Moscow's Tomb of Unknown Soldier

What's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Modi's Russia itinerary

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:41 am Jul 09, 202409:41 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow during his two-day visit for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. As the name suggests, the tomb honors the unknown soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. Designed by architects DI Burdin, VA Klimov, Yu R Rabayev and sculptor Nikolai Tomsky, it was unveiled on May 8, 1967. Here's what we know about the monument.

Significance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, situated at the Kremlin Wall in Alexander Garden in Moscow, is a war memorial dedicated to Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. It features a dark red porphyry monument adorned with a bronze sculpture of a laurel branch and a soldier's helmet placed upon a banner.

Restoration of the monument

In front of the monument, a five-pointed star in a square field of labradorite emanates an Eternal Flame. This flame illuminates a bronze inscription that reads, "Imia tvoio neizvestno, podvig tvoi bessmerten," translating to "Your name is unknown, your deed is immortal." Over time, the Tomb has undergone several restorations and was fully restored by the 30th anniversary of Victory Day with additional elements including a laurel branch and helmet by Tomsky.

Monument's recognition and global tradition

On November 17, 2009, then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev decreed the monument as a Nationwide Memorial of Military Glory. This was followed by a large-scale reconstruction to preserve its original appearance and the installation of a new stele with the names of cities of military glory. Notably, the tradition of Tombs of the Unknown Soldier began in France and Britain in 1920 and has since spread globally, with over 50 countries now having such memorials that symbolize national grief and pride.

Agenda of PM's Russia trip

During his visit, PM Modi aims to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement where Modi said, "I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues." According to reports, their discussions will focus on the Ukraine conflict, halting Indian recruitment for the war, and enhancing collaboration in space and nuclear energy sectors.