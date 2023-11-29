Ukraine spy chief's wife poisoned in alleged Russian assassination attempt

By Riya Baibhawi 03:29 pm Nov 29, 202303:29 pm

Marianna Budanova is the wife of the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency GUR

Marianna Budanova, the spouse of Ukraine's intelligence chief, has been poisoned with heavy metals in what is believed to be an alleged assassination attempt. Wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency GUR, Budanova is also a psychologist, a former aide to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, and a medical volunteer. She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Notably, several other GUR personnel have also been diagnosed with similar poisoning, a senior official told Reuters.

Why does this story matter?

Russia has often been under the spotlight for its covert assassination operations on the so-called enemies of the state. President Vladimir Putin, who himself served in the now-dissolved spy agency KGB, has been accused of using Soviet-era nerve agents and other chemical substances to eliminate his adversaries. The report that Budanova was poisoned after consuming food laced with heavy metals indicates a possible Russian involvement, especially as the country's war with Ukraine continues.

'Purposeful poisoning attempt' on Budanova

An investigation into the incident has been launched by Kyiv, with local news site Babel labeling it as an outright "attempted murder." It said that Budanova had suffered from "a prolonged deterioration of her health." Meanwhile, anonymous intelligence sources revealed that the heavy metals discovered in Budanova's body "are not used in civilian or military affairs," suggesting a "purposeful poisoning attempt."

Lt General Budanov survived 10 assassination attempts

Budanov is a hate figure for the Kremlin and is widely regarded as a highly successful and versatile spymaster, responsible for a string of successful operations. He has also played an active role in espionage ops on Russian soil following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Consequently, there have been at least 10 assassination attempts on him so far, allegedly by the Russian Federation. He was also charged with "terrorism" by a Russian court in April this year.

Russia's history of poisoning 'enemies'

The mid-flight poisoning of Putin's political opponent, Alexei Navalny, is one of the most popular cases of Russia's secret warfare. The 44-year-old had apparently fallen ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after consuming tea. A more recent case involves Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who reported symptoms such as red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on faces and hands. Per the Wall Street Journal, Abramovich had accepted Ukraine's request to help de-escalate the conflict with Russia.

