Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin—'Putin's chef' behind coup against Russian president

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 25, 2023 | 12:39 pm 3 min read

Yevgeny Prigozhin is the man behind rebellion against Vladimir Putin administration

Russia's powerful mercenary group Wagner and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday launched what was called a "coup" against President Vladimir Putin—which has now been halted—after they decided to take over Moscow. The rebellion by Prigozhin-led mercenaries—who were fighting alongside Russia's military in Ukraine—triggered a sharp reaction from Putin. Here's everything about Prigozhin—once a Putin aide—who ended up taking on the largest nuclear superpower.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, Russia issued a high alert when the mercenary group Wagner staged a rebellion claiming to have captured certain military bases, while Prigozhin accused the Kremlin of firing missiles against his soldiers. Putin also issued a strong warning against the group. Wagner is a private mercenary force that is claimed to have played a key role in Russia's conquest of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

Prigozhin spent years in prison for thefts, dacoity

Prigozhin was reportedly born on June 1, 1961, in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), the hometown of Putin. In 1979, when he was just 18, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his first theft. Two years later, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbery and theft, of which he had to spend nine years in prison.

Owner of famous restaurant in St. Petersburg

After being released from prison during the collapse of the Soviet Union, Prigozhin started a chain of food stalls selling hot dogs. Later, he opened an expensive restaurant in St. Petersburg, after which he began mingling with the high and mighty of Russia. Reportedly, Putin hosted many of the world's biggest leaders in Prigozhin's restaurant, owing to the latter's connections and popularity.

Influential food business owner once known as Putin's chef

When Putin came to power in 2001, Prigozhin reportedly used his connection with him to expand his catering business under "Concord Catering," obtaining several contracts. He also handled the catering arrangements for the Russian army as well. Prigozhin was even nicknamed "Putin's chef" for his close proximity to the leader. However, Russia's opposition accused him of "corruption" in obtaining government contracts through "illegal means."

Founded Wagner Group in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea

Prigozhin founded the Wagner Group in 2014, allegedly after directions from Putin and its forces were first deployed during Russia's invasion of Crimea. It is alleged that the private army previously carried out brutal operations in Syria, Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic. Last year, after years of speculation, Prigozhin admitted to secretly founding and leading a mercenary group during the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

From being Putin's loyalist to infamous rebel

On Saturday, Prigozhin alleged that Wagner Group's training camps were attacked with missiles on orders from Russian Defence Minister Sergei Soigu in an attempt to destroy the group. He claimed many of his soldiers had been killed in these attacks. Earlier, Prigozhin sharply criticized the Defence Ministry for failures in Ukraine and for not providing enough weapons to his soldiers.

