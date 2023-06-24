'Russia will have new president soon,' says mercenary Wagner Group
Russia's powerful mercenary group Wagner on Saturday reportedly said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "made the wrong choice" during his latest speech, claiming the country will soon have a new premier. This comes soon after Putin vowed to crush the armed rebellion by Wagner mercenaries in a televised emergency address. The president called the rebellion by Wagner a backstabbing of the country's military.
Why does this story matter?
Earlier, a high alert was issued in Russia after Wagner Group launched a rebellion claiming to capture some military bases. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Moscow of launching missiles against his forces. Notably, it is a private mercenary army that has fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine. Wagner is said to have played a crucial part in Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Bakhmut.Share this timeline