'Russia will have new president soon,' says mercenary Wagner Group

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 24, 2023 | 03:49 pm 1 min read

Russia's powerful mercenary group Wagner reportedly said that Russia will soon have a new president

Russia's powerful mercenary group Wagner on Saturday reportedly said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "made the wrong choice" during his latest speech, claiming the country will soon have a new premier. This comes soon after Putin vowed to crush the armed rebellion by Wagner mercenaries in a televised emergency address. The president called the rebellion by Wagner a backstabbing of the country's military.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier, a high alert was issued in Russia after Wagner Group launched a rebellion claiming to capture some military bases. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Moscow of launching missiles against his forces. Notably, it is a private mercenary army that has fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine. Wagner is said to have played a crucial part in Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Bakhmut.

