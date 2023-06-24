World

High alert in Russia as Putin's mercenary group launches rebellion

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 24, 2023

High alert in Russia as Vladimir Putin's mercenary group turns rebellious

Russia's powerful mercenary group Wagner reportedly threatened Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday to topple its leadership over the Ukraine stalemate. Authorities in Moscow issued a high alert and beefed up security in vital locations due to the possibility of Wagner forces entering the city. The country's security services called for the arrest of its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, accusing him of planning an "armed rebellion."

Why does this story matter?

This comes after Prigozhin accused Moscow of launching missiles against his forces. Wagner Group is a private mercenary army that has fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine. His forces are said to have played a crucial part in Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Bakhmut. In recent months, Prigozhin, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin, was embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious rivalry with Moscow.

Armed forces entered Russia, reached Rostov: Prigozhin

On Saturday, Prigozhin claimed that his forces crossed into Russia from Ukraine and reached Rostov without facing any resistance from young conscripts. "My forces aren't fighting against children, but we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he reportedly said in a series of video and audio recordings on social media. "We are moving forward and will go until the end," he added.

Prigozhin accuses Russian Defence Ministry of attacking Wagner Group

According to the Associated Press, Prigozhin claimed that General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, ordered fighter jets to attack Wagner's convoys. Prigozhin said that Gerasimov ordered rockets, helicopter gunships, and artillery bombardment on Wagner field camps in Ukraine after a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in which they reportedly resolved to eliminate Wagner.

'Not military coup, but march of justice', says Prigozhin

Prigozhin reportedly said on Friday that his troops would punish Shoigu in an "armed rebellion," urging the army not to resist. "This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Prigozhin said. Notably, the Wagner forces played a crucial role in Russia's war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city of Bakhmut. However, Prigozhin later accused Russia's military brass of incompetence.

Federal Security Services calls for Prigozhin's arrest

The Federal Security Services (FSB) has charged Prigozhin with instigating an armed uprising, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to AP. The FSB also urged Wagner's contract forces to arrest Prigozhin and refuse to execute his directives. Meanwhile, President Putin was informed of the situation, and "all necessary measures were being taken."

Russian Defence Ministry says Ukraine may capitalize on Prigozhi's rebellion

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Ukrainian army was assembling its forces to strike Bakhmut to capitalize on Prigozhin's rebellion. It said that while Ukrainian soldiers prepared to launch an attack, Russian artillery and warplanes were launching strikes at them.

