'Russia's future at stake': Putin vows action against rebel mercenaries

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 24, 2023 | 03:32 pm 3 min read

Vladmiri Putin has vowed to act against rebel mercenaries

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that "Russia's future was at stake" after the country's powerful mercenary group Wagner rebelled against the Defence Ministry over an alleged Russian strike against its forces. In a televised emergency address, Putin urged Wagner Group to stop "criminal actions." He also stressed that all "necessary orders have been given" to deal with the crisis and defend Russia.

Why does this story matter?

Putin's address comes after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened the Defence Ministry to topple the Kremlin leadership after accusing them of launching missiles against his forces. Notably, Wagner Group is a private mercenary army that has fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine. His forces are said to have played a crucial part in Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Bakhmut, too.

'Those who choose treason will be punished': Putin

Putin said that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group was treason and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished. "All those who went on the path of treason will be punished and will be held accountable. The armed forces have been given the necessary orders," he said. "I will do everything possible to defend my country."

Putin calls for unity amid public outrage over Ukraine invasion

Although Putin did not specifically mention Prigozhin, his speech seemed to be a clear warning to the latter. According to the BBC, Putin also mentioned the 1917 civil war, during which "Russians were killing Russians." His address also reportedly appeared to emphasize the necessity of national unity in the face of public outrage over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Watch: Excerpts of Putin's speech translated into English

Wagner chief accuses Defence Ministry of attacking its forces

Prigozhin reportedly claimed on Friday that the chief of the General Staff—General Valery Gerasimov—ordered fighter jets to attack Wagner's camps and convoys following a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Associated Press reported. He allegedly said his troops would punish Shoigu in an "armed rebellion," urging the army not to resist. "This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Prigozhin said.

Federal Security Services charged Prigozhin with instigating armed uprising

Meanwhile, the Federal Security Services (FSB) has charged Prigozhin with instigating an armed uprising, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to AP. The FSB also urged Wagner's contract forces to arrest Prigozhin and refuse to execute his directives. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Ukrainian army was assembling its forces to strike Bakhmut to capitalize on Prigozhin's rebellion.

UK, Poland react to situation in Russia

Several European countries have reacted to the developments in Russia. The United Kingdom's defense ministry said that the Russian state was facing its "greatest security challenge of recent times" after what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group forces toward Moscow. Poland's President Andrzej Duda held consultations about the situation in Russia, saying they were monitoring the developments.

