India tops internet shutdown list for 5th straight year

Mar 01, 2023

India had 84 internet shutdowns in 2022

For the fifth year in a row, India has topped the list of countries that cut access to the internet. Out of 187 global internet shutdowns in 2022, India implemented 84, according to a report published by New York-based watchdog Access Now. A total of 103 countries resorted to cutting down internet access this year, the most since the watchdog started tracking this.

Why does this story matter?

Internet shutdown is an essential weapon in the arsenal of regimes. Administrations use it to control the dissemination of information during mass protests and civil unrest.

However, internet rights advocates argue that cutting access to the internet violates the freedom of expression and other fundamental human rights of those impacted.

Governments around the world have paid no heed to this argument.

There were 49 internet shutdowns in Kashmir alone

Out of the 84 shutdowns in India, 49 took place in Kashmir. These were due to "political instability and violence," the report reads. There was "a string of 16 back-to-back orders for three-day-long curfew-style shutdowns in January and February 2022," the report added. Although India retained its top position, for the first time since 2017, the country had fewer than 100 shutdowns.

Ukraine had the second-most internet shutdowns

Globally, 2022 had the highest number of internet shutdowns if India was excluded from the list. Ukraine came second with 22 shutdowns. According to Access Now, Russia was responsible for shutdowns in Ukraine, as they engaged in cyberattacks and deliberate destruction of infrastructure. Iran's regime responded to protests following the death of Mahsa Amini with 18 shutdowns, coming in third.

Most shutdowns happened alongside violence and human rights abuse

Out of 187 shutdowns, 133 occurred alongside some form of violence. For instance, the Iranian government used shutdowns and brutal force to silence the protestors. In a few other countries, governments, warring parties, and the military used shutdowns to hide human rights and humanitarian law violations. In Ukraine and Yemen, missile strikes by Russian and Saudi-led coalition forces, respectively, caused shutdowns.

Authorities are now targeting specific groups with shutdowns

Per the report, governments are improving in the way they implement shutdowns. They now use internet shutdowns to target specific groups rather than a whole region. There were 28 communications platform blocks in 2022. Another common tactic was targeting mobile networks. Several governments and other actors targeted mobile networks to curb protests. It was used a total of 26 times.