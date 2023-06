World

Why Prigozhin stopped Russia coup

Why Prigozhin stopped Russia coup

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 25, 2023 | 08:14 am 1 min read

The ongoing military coup in Russia, headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, came to a halt suddenly after a deal was reportedly struck between the powerful mercenary group Wagner and the Kremlin. While not many details of the deal are available so far, it was revealed by the Belarus President and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko.

Visuals of Prigozhin leaving Rostov

Share this timeline