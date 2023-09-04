Ukraine: Defense minister removed; 'need new approach,' says President Zelenskyy

World

Ukraine: Defense minister removed; 'need new approach,' says President Zelenskyy

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 04, 2023 | 04:45 pm 2 min read

Ukraine has replaced its defense minister despite breakthrough in war with Russia

In a significant development, Ukraine has announced that its Defense Minister Oleksoo Reznikov would be succeeded by Rustem Umerov, a prominent Crimean Tatar lawmaker. The decision comes amid Russia's prolonged invasion of Ukraine and a wider anti-corruption drive initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration. He reportedly claimed that Umerov's appointment is expected to facilitate "new approaches" and improved interaction with the military and society as well.

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid reports that the Ukrainian military broke through Russia's first line of defenses in several locations but has encountered even more heavily fortified Russian positions. The Russia-Ukraine crisis began in February 2022 when President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in the second-biggest country in Europe. Both nations continue to engage in counteroffensives, shellings, and missile attacks, resulting in thousands of casualties a year and a half into the conflict.

What President Zelenskyy said

Zelenskyy announced the decision on his official Telegram channel, saying, "This week, parliament will be asked to make a personnel decision... I have decided to replace the minister of defense of Ukraine." "Oleksii Reznikov has gone through over 550 days of full-scale war," he said. Nominating Umerov for the post, the president added he doesn't require any additional introductions as Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, was fully acquainted with him. "I expect parliament to support this candidate," he added.

Reznikov's dismissal amid anti-corruption drive

Reznikov's departure is part of a broader anti-corruption drive by President Zelenskyy's administration aimed at improving transparency and accountability within the government. While Reznikov is not accused of corruption, his dismissal comes amid a number of scandals at the Defense Ministry involving the procurement of goods and equipment for the army at inflated prices. Ukrainian media also speculated that Reznikov might become Ukraine's new ambassador to the United Kingdom.

More on Umerov

Umerov—who belongs to Ukraine's opposition Holos party—has held the post of the State Property Fund head since September 2022. Amid the war, he played a crucial role in the exchange of political prisoners, prisoners of war, children, and civilians and the evacuation operations in occupied territories. He was also a member of Ukraine's delegation for negotiations with Russia over a grain deal backed by the United Nations. His appointment as defense minister is subject to approval by the Ukranian parliament.

Share this timeline