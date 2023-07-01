World

Ukraine beefs up security on Belarus border against Wagner mercenaries

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 01, 2023 | 09:08 pm 3 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly ordered the enhancement of security at his country's border with Belarus to prevent any untoward incident after Russia's mercenary Wagner Group's forces arrived there. The decision came after receiving information about the situation from various intelligence agencies and border guards. Wagner mercenaries went into exile in Belarus after a failed coup attempt against Russian military leadership last week.

Why does this story matter?

Wagner Group launched a mutiny last Saturday against Russian military leadership, while its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Kremlin of carrying out missile attacks against his forces. Later, the fighters and Prigozhin were offered exile in Belarus as their mutiny failed. Wagner is a private mercenary army that is reported to have played a crucial role in Russia's takeover of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy orders security reinforcement following intelligence inputs

In a video posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy on Friday said, "By the decision of the Stavka (chief of staff), Commander-in-Chief (Valery) Zaluzhny and General (Sergey) Nayev were instructed to strengthen the northern direction in order to guarantee peace." "There are appropriate deadlines," the Ukrainian president added. The directive was issued following inputs from the Ukrainian intelligence service GUR, foreign intelligence services, and border guards.

Wagner Group fighters strike deal with Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the nation late on Monday, said that he would honor his promise to allow Wagner fighters to either relocate to Belarus if they wanted, sign a contract with the Defence Ministry, or simply return to their families. He then also thanked the Wagner mercenary fighters and commanders who had stood down to avoid bloodshed.

Prigozhin hasn't spoken publicly since failed coup attempt

According to reports, Prigozhin agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus as part of the deal with the Kremlin to stop the Wagner's march on Moscow. Earlier this week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus However, Prigozhin has not been heard from publicly in about a week, and his whereabouts have not been revealed, per reports.

Belarus offers Wagner forces relocation to 'abandoned' military base

Meanwhile, Lukashenko had invited members of the Wagner Group who had participated in a rebellion against Russian forces to relocate to an "abandoned" military base in his country, The New York Times reported. It said new satellite imagery from Thursday and Friday showed that over 250 tents had been erected in five days at an unused base in Belarus for the Wagner fighters.

