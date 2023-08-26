'Lie': Kremlin refutes allegations of planning Wagner chief's plane crash

World

'Lie': Kremlin refutes allegations of planning Wagner chief's plane crash

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 26, 2023 | 01:42 pm 3 min read

Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin

Russia has reportedly played down the allegations that it orchestrated the recent death of Russian mercenary force Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and labeled them an "absolute lie." According to the news agency Reuters, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed the importance of relying on facts and stated more information would emerge once the ongoing investigations are concluded.

Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday, Russia's Ministry for Emergency Situations announced the crash of a private jet traveling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg. The country's aviation agency later confirmed that the Wagner Group boss was also onboard the plane that crashed. Russian investigators have initiated a probe into the crash but haven't reportedly yet confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies recovered from the wreckage.

Russian official addresses speculations around Prigozhin's death

Addressing the allegations, Peskov said during a press conference, "Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin." "Of course, in the West, those speculations are put out under a certain angle, and all of it is a complete lie," the Associated Press (AP) quoted him as saying.

Putin's condolences to Prigozhin, other victims of plane crash

Interestingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered condolences to the families of those killed in the plane crash, including Prigozhin and his top associates. Referring to Prigozhin in the past tense, he cited "preliminary information" to suggest the Wagner boss's death. However, Putin also referred to his "serious mistakes" while hinting at the recent mutiny led by Prigozhin.

Genetic tests to be carried out on crash victims

When asked if there was any official confirmation of Prigozhin's death, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov revealed, "If you listened carefully to the Russian president's statement, he said that all the necessary tests, including genetic tests, will now be carried out." "The official results, as soon as they are ready to be published, will be published," he added.

Know about Wagner Group's rebellion against Putin

Prigozhin spearheaded a mutiny in June, during which his mercenaries seized control of the Rostov-on-Don city and advanced toward Moscow. However, the rebellion was quelled just hours later through an agreement mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. As per the agreement, Prigozhin and his troops would leave for Belarus, and the criminal case against the Wagner chief for the mutiny would be dropped.

Recalling Biden's reaction to Prigozhin's alleged death

Earlier this week, United States (US) President Joe Biden reacted to the alleged death of the Wagner chief by stating that he wasn't surprised. "There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind," he reportedly said. Biden was reportedly briefed by the White House regarding the plane crash, but the US president told reporters he did not know for a fact what actually happened.

Share this timeline