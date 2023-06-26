World

'Careful around windows': Ex-CIA director warns Wagner chief of assassination

'Careful around windows': Ex-CIA director warns Wagner chief of assassination

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 26, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

Ex-CIA director has warned Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of life threats

In an apparent reference to possible assassination, former director of the United States' premier intelligence agency, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), David Petraeus warned Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the powerful Russian mercenary group Wagner, to "stay away from open windows." Prigozhin, who ended his "coup" attempt against President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, accepted exile in Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

Why does this story matter?

The mercenary group Wagner declared a mutiny on Saturday, claiming to have taken specific military bases in Russia, while Prigozhin accused the Kremlin of launching missiles at his forces. However, following an agreement, the group dramatically reversed course and ended the revolt. Wagner is a private mercenary army that is reported to have played a crucial role in Russia's takeover of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

Prigozhin kept his life but lost Wagner Group: Petraeus

Speaking to CNN, Petraeus said on Sunday, "He (Prigozhin) kept his life but lost his Wagner group." "He should be very careful around open windows in his new surroundings, in Belarus, where he's going," he said. Prigozhin agreed to leave Russia for Belarus on Saturday in a deal allegedly brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin ends rebellion, agreed to go into exile

According to reports, Prigozhin agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus as part of the deal with the Kremlin to stop the march on Moscow. However, there are still no reports of him arriving in Belarus. Notably, Belarusian President Lukashenko is a staunch ally of Putin and has also been credited with brokering a deal between the marching mercenaries and the Kremlin.

Mysterious deaths involving prominent Russians

Reportedly, Petraeus's warning appeared to be a reference to the mysterious deaths of many Putin critics, including those who opposed the Ukraine war. Last year, Russian lawmaker, Pavel Antov, died after falling from the roof of an Indian hotel. Similarly, Russian oil executive Ravil Maganov died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow. Maganov was heading Russia's second-largest oil-and-gas corporation, Lukoil PJSC.

Share this timeline