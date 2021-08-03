Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

Tsimanouskaya said officials hustled her to the airport and tried to put her back on a flight to Belarus

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who plans to seek refuge in Europe after accusing team officials of trying to force her to leave the Games earlier, said on Tuesday that officials from her country "made it clear" she would face punishment if she returned home. Tsimanouskaya said officials hustled her to the airport and tried to put her back on a flight to Belarus.

Safety

Poland has granted her a humanitarian visa

The autocratic government in Belarus has relentlessly stifled dissent and any criticism. She said she hopes to continue her career, but for now, her safety remains a priority. In the dramatic standoff, several countries offered her help, and Poland granted her a humanitarian visa on Monday. She plans to fly to Warsaw later in the week, according to an activist group.

Hint

'There were thinly disguised hints that more would await me'

"They made it clear that upon return home I would definitely face some form of punishment," the 24-year-old sprinter told The Associated Press in a virtual interview. "There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me," she said. Tsimanouskaya believed she would be kicked off of the national team. She hopes to be able to continue running once she has reached safety.

Career

Would very much like to continue my sporting career: Tsimanouskaya

"For now I just want to safely arrive in Europe, meet with people who have been helping me and make a decision what to do next," Tsimanouskaya said in the interview. "I would very much like to continue my sporting career because I'm just 24 and I had plans for two more Olympics at least," she said.

Standoff

Her critique of Olympic officials led to the standoff

The standoff began after Tsimanouskaya's criticism of how officials were managing her team set off a massive backlash in state-run media back home. The runner said on her Instagram account that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced in the event. She was then barred from competing in the 200 meters.

Legal fight

Tsimanouskaya lost legal fight to run in 200 meter race

Tsimanouskaya waged and lost a legal fight to run in that race. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a statement that it denied Tsimanouskaya's request for an interim ruling that would have allowed her to run at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. The heats were held in the morning and the semifinals were in the evening.

Investigation

Sports authorities should investigate the situation: Tsimanouskaya

On Tuesday, Tsimanouskaya called for an investigation and possibly taking sanctions against the head coach who approached her and deprived her of the right to compete in the Olympic Games. She said she wanted international sports authorities "to investigate the situation, who gave the order, who actually took the decision that I can't compete anymore."