World

2022 Nobel Peace Prize: Here is list of joint winners

2022 Nobel Peace Prize: Here is list of joint winners

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 07, 2022, 02:54 pm 3 min read

Bialiatski, who is currently serving a prison sentence for tax evasion, is known for his work with the Human Rights Centre Viasna.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2022 was awarded jointly to Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial, and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. The award was announced at 2:30 pm on Friday by the Nobel Committee. Bialiatski, who is currently serving a prison sentence for tax evasion, is known for his work with the Human Rights Centre Viasna.

Nominees Who else were the contenders?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was considered the frontrunner in the race for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis after assuming charge after a landslide victory in 2019. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi was on the list along with the World Health Organization, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Belarusian leader of opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and climate activist Greta Thunberg among others.

Alt News Indians were in the race too

Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair, the founder of India's leading fact-checking website Alt News, were also shortlisted for the award. The duo has been at the helm of debunking fake news in the age of post-truth and calling out hate speech. Zubair's arrest in July over a four-year-old tweet was condemned by journalists across the world. He was later awarded bail as pressure mounted.

Background What is the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded each year to individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to world peace. According to the will of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel — the founder of the awards — the award is conferred on those who the best work for fraternity among nations, standing down of armies, and for promoting or holding peace congresses.

History How did it start?

Nobel left behind his wealth to establish the awards and the first award was conferred in 1901, five years after Nobel's death. Until last year, the award had 137 recipients including 109 individuals and 28 organizations. Sixty-nine awards have been given to one laureate, while 31 awards have been given to two persons and only twice the prize has been shared among three individuals.

Prize Norwegian Parliament elects commitee

The Norwegian Parliament elects a committee which awards the Nobel Peace Prize. This year's recipients will be awarded £800,000 equalling Rs. 7.37 crore. Mostly, the awardees donate some or all of their prize money to fund research within their fields. The winners will join Nobel laureates of last two years at the Nobel Week to be held in Stockholm, Sweden in December.

Kailash Satyarthi Kailash Satyarthi first Indian to win the prize

The first Indian to win the Nobel Peace Prize was children's rights activist Kailash Satyarthi in 2014. He shared the award with Pakistani child activist Malala Yousafzai. Satyarthi freed over 83,000 children across 144 countries. He is largely responsible for the adoption of Convention No.182 by the International Labour Organisation which has now become a principal guideline for governments worldwide.